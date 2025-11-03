Software Engineer compensation in United States at Palo Alto Networks ranges from $180K per year for Software Engineer to $684K per year for Distinguished Engineer. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $315K. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Palo Alto Networks's total compensation packages. Last updated: 11/3/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Software Engineer
$180K
$142K
$22.7K
$15.2K
Staff Software Engineer
$210K
$157K
$38.9K
$14.1K
Sr Staff Engineer
$266K
$185K
$63.5K
$17.1K
Principal Engineer
$336K
$216K
$97.7K
$22.3K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Palo Alto Networks, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-YR (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 3rd-YR (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 4th-YR (6.25% quarterly)
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
