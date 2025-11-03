Company Directory
Palo Alto Networks
Work Here? Claim Your Company
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Salaries
  • Product Designer

  • All Product Designer Salaries

Palo Alto Networks Product Designer Salaries

View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Palo Alto Networks's total compensation packages. Last updated: 11/3/2025

Average Total Compensation

CA$389K - CA$451K
Canada
Common Range
Possible Range
CA$343KCA$389KCA$451KCA$497K
Common Range
Possible Range

We only need 1 more Product Designer submission at Palo Alto Networks to unlock!

Invite your friends and community to add salaries anonymously in less than 60 seconds. More data means better insights for job seekers like you and our community!

💰 View All Salaries

💪 Contribute Your Salary

Block logo
+CA$80.8K
Robinhood logo
+CA$124K
Stripe logo
+CA$27.9K
Datadog logo
+CA$48.8K
Verily logo
+CA$30.6K
Don't get lowballed

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Palo Alto Networks, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (6.25% quarterly)

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Palo Alto Networks, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (25.00% annually)



Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Product Designer offers.You'll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Designer at Palo Alto Networks in Canada sits at a yearly total compensation of CA$497,301. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Palo Alto Networks for the Product Designer role in Canada is CA$342,678.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Palo Alto Networks

Related Companies

  • UiPath
  • CrowdStrike
  • The Trade Desk
  • Salesforce
  • Twilio
  • See all companies →

Other Resources