Palo Alto Networks Information Technologist (IT) Salaries

The median Information Technologist (IT) compensation package at Palo Alto Networks totals $157K per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Palo Alto Networks's total compensation packages. Last updated: 11/3/2025

Median Package
company icon
Palo Alto Networks
Senior Tech Support Engineer
Santa Clara, CA
Total per annum
$157K
Level
L2
Base salary
$138K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$18.8K
Years at company
0 Years
Years' experience
5 Years
What are the career levels at Palo Alto Networks?
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Palo Alto Networks, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (6.25% quarterly)

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Information Technologist (IT) at Palo Alto Networks sits at a yearly total compensation of $294,500. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Palo Alto Networks for the Information Technologist (IT) role is $184,600.

Other Resources