Palm Tree
Palm Tree Management Consultant Salaries

The average Management Consultant total compensation in United States at Palm Tree ranges from $103K to $146K per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Palm Tree's total compensation packages. Last updated: 12/7/2025

Average Total Compensation

$118K - $138K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
$103K$118K$138K$146K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Palm Tree?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Management Consultant at Palm Tree in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $146,250. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Palm Tree for the Management Consultant role in United States is $102,500.

