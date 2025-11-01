Company Directory
Paisabazaar
Paisabazaar Product Manager Salaries

The median Product Manager compensation in India package at Paisabazaar totals ₹1.77M per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Paisabazaar's total compensation packages. Last updated: 11/1/2025

Median Package
company icon
Paisabazaar
Deputy Product Manager
Gurgaon, HR, India
Total per annum
₹1.77M
Level
Deputy Product Manager
Base salary
₹1.77M
Stock (/yr)
₹0
Bonus
₹0
Years at company
2 Years
Years' experience
3 Years
What are the career levels at Paisabazaar?
Latest Salary Submissions
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Manager at Paisabazaar in India sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹5,354,362. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Paisabazaar for the Product Manager role in India is ₹1,769,113.

