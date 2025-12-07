Company Directory
Pagaya
Pagaya Data Scientist Salaries

The median Data Scientist compensation in Israel package at Pagaya totals ₪444K per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Pagaya's total compensation packages. Last updated: 12/7/2025

Median Package
Total per annum
$132K
Level
hidden
Base salary
$132K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Years at company
2-4 Years
Years' experience
5-10 Years
What are the career levels at Pagaya?
Latest Salary Submissions
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Data Scientist at Pagaya in Israel sits at a yearly total compensation of ₪508,272. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Pagaya for the Data Scientist role in Israel is ₪387,680.

