Company Directory
Outbrain
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Outbrain Salaries

Outbrain's salary ranges from $92,816 in total compensation per year for a Data Analyst in Israel at the low-end to $231,915 for a Sales in United Kingdom at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Outbrain. Last updated: 9/10/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve £25k+ (sometimes £250k+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your CV reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
Median $110K
Software Engineering Manager
Median $130K
Data Analyst
$92.8K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

66 10
66 10
Data Scientist
$108K
Information Technologist (IT)
$136K
Sales
$232K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

Korkein ilmoitettu palkka yrityksessä Outbrain on Myynti at the Common Range Average level vuosittaisella kokonaiskorvauksella $231,915. Tämä sisältää peruspalkan sekä mahdolliset osakekorvaukset ja bonukset.
Yrityksessä Outbrain ilmoitettu mediaani vuosittainen kokonaiskorvaus on $119,773.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Outbrain

Related Companies

  • Apple
  • Snap
  • PayPal
  • Lyft
  • Intuit
  • See all companies →

Other Resources