Our Next Energy
Our Next Energy Salaries

Our Next Energy's salary ranges from $176,400 in total compensation per year for a Mechanical Engineer at the low-end to $296,510 for a Hardware Engineer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Our Next Energy. Last updated: 9/10/2025

$160K

Hardware Engineer
$297K
Mechanical Engineer
$176K
Product Designer
$245K

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Our Next Energy is Hardware Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $296,510. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Our Next Energy is $244,800.

Other Resources