OTTO Salaries

OTTO's salary ranges from $52,290 in total compensation per year for a Data Analyst at the low-end to $89,919 for a Data Scientist at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of OTTO. Last updated: 9/10/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $83.5K

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Data Scientist
Median $89.9K
Data Analyst
$52.3K

FAQ

Die hoogste betalende rol gerapporteer by OTTO is Data Wetenskaplike met 'n jaarlikse totale vergoeding van $89,919. Dit sluit basissalaris sowel as enige potensiële aandele vergoeding en bonusse in.
Die mediaan jaarlikse totale vergoeding gerapporteer by OTTO is $83,510.

