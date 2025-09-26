Company Directory
OTTO Motors
OTTO Motors Software Engineer Salaries

The median Software Engineer compensation in Canada package at OTTO Motors totals CA$118K per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for OTTO Motors's total compensation packages. Last updated: 9/26/2025

Median Package
company icon
OTTO Motors
Autonomy Developer
Waterloo, ON, Canada
Total per annum
CA$118K
Level
1
Base salary
CA$118K
Stock (/yr)
CA$0
Bonus
CA$0
Years at company
2 Years
Years' experience
3 Years
What are the career levels at OTTO Motors?

CA$226K

Internship Salaries

FAQ

Nejlépe placený platový balíček pro pozici Software Engineer ve společnosti OTTO Motors in Canada představuje roční celkovou odměnu CA$121,108. To zahrnuje základní plat i případné akciové odměny a bonusy.
Medián roční celkové odměny ve společnosti OTTO Motors pro pozici Software Engineer in Canada je CA$116,715.

