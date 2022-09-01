Company Directory
Otter.ai
Otter.ai Salaries

Otter.ai's salary ranges from $183,600 in total compensation per year for a Graphic Designer at the low-end to $200,500 for a Software Engineer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Otter.ai. Last updated: 9/10/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $201K

Backend Software Engineer

Research Scientist

Graphic Designer
$184K
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At Otter.ai, Share/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (2.08% monthly)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Otter.ai is Software Engineer with a yearly total compensation of $200,500. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Otter.ai is $192,050.

