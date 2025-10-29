Company Directory
Orsted
Orsted Software Engineer Salaries

The median Software Engineer compensation in Poland package at Orsted totals PLN 282K per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Orsted's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/29/2025

Median Package
company icon
Orsted
Backend Software Engineer
Warsaw, MZ, Poland
Total per annum
PLN 282K
Level
L5
Base salary
PLN 282K
Stock (/yr)
PLN 0
Bonus
PLN 0
Years at company
2 Years
Years' experience
8 Years
What are the career levels at Orsted?
Latest Salary Submissions
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Orsted in Poland sits at a yearly total compensation of PLN 320,208. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Orsted for the Software Engineer role in Poland is PLN 235,439.

