Origami Risk Salaries

Origami Risk's salary ranges from $76,500 in total compensation per year for a Product Manager at the low-end to $197,010 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Origami Risk. Last updated: 9/17/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $106K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Product Manager
Median $76.5K
Customer Service
$84.6K

Project Manager
$100K
Sales
$86.4K
Sales Engineer
$182K
Software Engineering Manager
$197K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Origami Risk is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $197,010. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Origami Risk is $100,158.

