Company Directory
OneTrust
Work Here? Claim Your Company

OneTrust Salaries

OneTrust's salary ranges from $11,914 in total compensation per year for a Recruiter in India at the low-end to $323,000 for a Software Engineering Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of OneTrust. Last updated: 11/28/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Software Engineer
Median $190K
Software Engineering Manager
Median $323K
Product Designer
Median $100K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

69 30
69 30
Accountant
$69.7K
Corporate Development
$232K
Customer Service
$117K
Customer Success
$62.5K
Information Technologist (IT)
$72.9K
Management Consultant
$63.2K
Marketing
$224K
Marketing Operations
$90.5K
Project Manager
Median $135K
Recruiter
$11.9K
Sales
$159K
Sales Engineer
$121K
Technical Account Manager
$97.5K
Technical Program Manager
$112K
Venture Capitalist
$62.3K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
Options

At OneTrust, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (25.00% annually)

Have a question? Ask the community.

Visit the Levels.fyi community to engage with employees across different companies, get career tips, and more.

Visit Now!

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at OneTrust is Software Engineering Manager with a yearly total compensation of $323,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at OneTrust is $106,218.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for OneTrust

Related Companies

  • SkySpecs
  • Mastercard
  • LogMeIn
  • Riverbed Technology
  • Genesys
  • See all companies →

Other Resources

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/onetrust/salaries.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.