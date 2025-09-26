Company Directory
OneMain Financial
Work Here? Claim Your Company
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Salaries
  • Product Manager

  • All Product Manager Salaries

OneMain Financial Product Manager Salaries

The median Product Manager compensation in United States package at OneMain Financial totals $127K per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for OneMain Financial's total compensation packages. Last updated: 9/26/2025

Median Package
company icon
OneMain Financial
Product Manager
Baltimore, MD
Total per annum
$127K
Level
-
Base salary
$115K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$12K
Years at company
2 Years
Years' experience
6 Years
What are the career levels at OneMain Financial?

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve £25k+ (sometimes £250k+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your CV reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs
Internship Salaries

Contribute

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Product Manager offers.You'll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Manager at OneMain Financial in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $180,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at OneMain Financial for the Product Manager role in United States is $133,000.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for OneMain Financial

Related Companies

  • Nelnet
  • Rocket Mortgage
  • Citi
  • loanDepot
  • Navient
  • See all companies →

Other Resources