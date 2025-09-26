Company Directory
OneMain Financial
OneMain Financial Data Scientist Salaries

The median Data Scientist compensation in United States package at OneMain Financial totals $150K per year. Last updated: 9/26/2025

Median Package
OneMain Financial
Manager Analytics
Charlotte, NC
Total per annum
$150K
Level
-
Base salary
$150K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Years at company
1 Year
Years' experience
8 Years
What are the career levels at OneMain Financial?

$160K

Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Data Scientist at OneMain Financial in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $182,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at OneMain Financial for the Data Scientist role in United States is $150,000.

