Omnicom Media Group Salaries

Omnicom Media Group's salary ranges from $44,100 in total compensation per year for a Marketing in United States at the low-end to $115,280 for a Solution Architect in United Kingdom at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymised and verified salaries from current and former employees of Omnicom Media Group. Last updated: 8/16/2025

$160K

Copywriter
$63.2K
Data Scientist
$64.4K
Marketing
$44.1K

Sales
$48.5K
Solution Architect
$115K
FAQs

The highest paying role reported at Omnicom Media Group is Solution Architect at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $115,280. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Omnicom Media Group is $63,230.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Omnicom Media Group

