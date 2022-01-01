Company Directory
Omnicell
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Omnicell Salaries

Omnicell's salary ranges from $48,108 in total compensation per year for a Product Manager in India at the low-end to $278,600 for a Information Technologist (IT) in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymised and verified salaries from current and former employees of Omnicell. Last updated: 8/11/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve £30k+ (sometimes £300k+) increases.Get your salary negotiated or your CV reviewed by the real experts – recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
Median $135K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Product Manager
Median $48.1K
Business Analyst
$108K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

58 9
58 9
Information Technologist (IT)
$279K
Mechanical Engineer
$79.6K
Product Designer
$145K
Recruiter
$122K
Software Engineering Manager
$203K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQs

The highest paying role reported at Omnicell is Information Technologist (IT) at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $278,600. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Omnicell is $128,700.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Omnicell

Related Companies

  • Asure Software
  • 2U
  • Envestnet
  • Cepheid
  • Knightscope
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources