Olympus
Olympus Salaries

Olympus's salary ranges from $54,150 in total compensation per year for a Hardware Engineer in Japan at the low-end to $188,438 for a Product Designer in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymised and verified salaries from current and former employees of Olympus. Last updated: 8/11/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $130K
Accountant
$72.4K
Biomedical Engineer
$99.5K

Data Analyst
$104K
Hardware Engineer
$54.2K
Marketing
$180K
Mechanical Engineer
$97.5K
Product Designer
$188K
Product Manager
$93.6K
Sales
$157K
FAQs

The highest paying role reported at Olympus is Product Designer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $188,438. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Olympus is $101,696.

