Company Directory
Okta
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Okta Salaries

Okta's salary ranges from $66,000 in total compensation per year for a Administrative Assistant at the low-end to $868,333 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Okta. Last updated: 9/17/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve £25k+ (sometimes £250k+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your CV reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
Software Engineer 1 $172K
Software Engineer 2 $188K
Senior Software Engineer $223K
Staff Software Engineer $309K
Principal Software Engineer $351K
Architect $425K

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer

Site Reliability Engineer

Software Engineering Manager
Manager $304K
Sr. Manager $354K
Director $392K
Sr. Director $868K
Product Manager
Product Manager $229K
Senior Product Manager $273K
Group Product Manager $339K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

67 10
67 10
Marketing
Senior Marketing Manager $245K
Marketing Director $400K

Product Marketing Manager

Sales Engineer
Median $200K
Sales
Median $195K
Solution Architect
Median $213K

Cloud Security Architect

Technical Program Manager
Median $220K
Product Designer
Median $143K

UX Designer

Information Technologist (IT)
Median $185K
Business Operations
Median $240K
Business Analyst
Median $257K
Customer Service
Median $150K
Program Manager
Median $249K
Recruiter
Median $166K
Administrative Assistant
Median $66K
Accountant
$310K

Technical Accountant

Business Operations Manager
$210K
Business Development
$76.5K
Chief of Staff
$169K
Customer Success
$149K
Data Analyst
$213K
Data Scientist
$206K
Financial Analyst
$221K
Human Resources
$184K
Legal
$214K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$145K
Technical Account Manager
$141K
Technical Writer
Median $144K
UX Researcher
$118K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


Vesting Schedule

33.4%

YR 1

33.3%

YR 2

33.3%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At Okta, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33.4% vests in the 1st-YR (33.40% annually)

  • 33.3% vests in the 2nd-YR (33.30% annually)

  • 33.3% vests in the 3rd-YR (33.30% annually)

No cliff

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Okta, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (25.00% annually)

No cliff

Have a question? Ask the community.

Visit the Levels.fyi community to engage with employees across different companies, get career tips, and more.

Visit Now!

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Okta is Software Engineering Manager at the Sr. Director level with a yearly total compensation of $868,333. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Okta is $213,060.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Okta

Related Companies

  • Salesforce
  • Palantir
  • Twilio
  • Palo Alto Networks
  • Splunk
  • See all companies →

Other Resources