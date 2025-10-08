Full-Stack Software Engineer compensation in United States at Nuro ranges from $194K per year for L3 to $364K per year for L5. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $272K. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Nuro's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/8/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
L3
$194K
$137K
$49K
$8.3K
L4
$304K
$172K
$112K
$20K
L5
$364K
$196K
$153K
$14.2K
L6
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Nuro, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-YR (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 3rd-YR (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 4th-YR (2.08% monthly)