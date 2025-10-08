Company Directory
Nureva
Nureva Full-Stack Software Engineer Salaries

The median Full-Stack Software Engineer compensation in Canada package at Nureva totals CA$74.7K per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Nureva's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/8/2025

Median Package
company icon
Nureva
Software Engineer
Calgary, AB, Canada
Total per annum
CA$74.7K
Level
L1
Base salary
CA$74.7K
Stock (/yr)
CA$0
Bonus
CA$0
Years at company
0 Years
Years' experience
0 Years
What are the career levels at Nureva?

CA$225K

Latest Salary Submissions
No salaries found
Contribute

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Full-Stack Software Engineer at Nureva in Canada sits at a yearly total compensation of CA$95,120. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Nureva for the Full-Stack Software Engineer role in Canada is CA$73,612.

