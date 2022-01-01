Company Directory
Novartis
Novartis Salaries

Novartis's salary ranges from $2,460 in total compensation per year for a Accountant in Vietnam at the low-end to $540,000 for a Business Development in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Novartis. Last updated: 10/23/2025

Data Scientist
Median $150K
Data Analyst
Median $10.1K
Software Engineer
Median $125K

Data Science Manager
Median $31.5K
Business Development
Median $540K
Solution Architect
Median $79.4K
Mechanical Engineer
Median $100K
Accountant
$2.5K
Administrative Assistant
$14.7K
Biomedical Engineer
$229K
Business Operations
$24.4K
Business Operations Manager
$269K
Business Analyst
$75.3K
Customer Service
$79.6K
Financial Analyst
$122K
Human Resources
$167K
Information Technologist (IT)
$94.7K
Management Consultant
$281K
Marketing Operations
$26.8K
Product Design Manager
$64.3K
Product Manager
$94.7K
Program Manager
$125K
Project Manager
$24.9K
Sales
$101K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$197K
Software Engineering Manager
$163K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Novartis is Business Development with a yearly total compensation of $540,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Novartis is $97,354.

