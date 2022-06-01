Company Directory
Novant Health
Novant Health Salaries

Novant Health's salary ranges from $44,845 in total compensation per year for a Information Technologist (IT) at the low-end to $148,852 for a Data Scientist at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Novant Health. Last updated: 10/23/2025

Customer Service
$46.4K
Data Scientist
$149K
Information Technologist (IT)
$44.8K

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Novant Health is Data Scientist at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $148,852. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Novant Health is $46,365.

