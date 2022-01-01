Company Directory
Nova Credit
Nova Credit Salaries

Nova Credit's salary ranges from $110,550 in total compensation per year for a Recruiter at the low-end to $174,125 for a Product Manager at the high-end.

+$58K
+$89K
+$20K
+$35K
+$22K
Software Engineer
Median $135K
Data Scientist
$113K
Legal
$143K

Marketing
$156K
Product Manager
$174K
Recruiter
$111K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Nova Credit is Product Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $174,125. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Nova Credit is $138,784.

