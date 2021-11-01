Company Directory
NOV
NOV Salaries

NOV's salary ranges from $50,250 in total compensation per year for a Customer Service Operations at the low-end to $208,035 for a Data Science Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of NOV. Last updated: 10/23/2025

Data Scientist
Median $82.5K
Software Engineer
Median $94.5K
Solution Architect
Median $149K

Business Development
$191K
Customer Service Operations
$50.3K
Data Science Manager
$208K
Product Designer
$109K
Product Manager
$136K
Project Manager
$96.9K
Sales Engineer
$122K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$51K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at NOV is Data Science Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $208,035. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at NOV is $109,450.

