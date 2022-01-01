Company Directory
notonthehighstreet
Work Here? Claim Your Company

notonthehighstreet Salaries

notonthehighstreet's salary ranges from $112,649 in total compensation per year for a Product Manager at the low-end to $146,793 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of notonthehighstreet. Last updated: 10/23/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Product Manager
$113K
Software Engineer
$123K
Software Engineering Manager
$147K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

69 10
69 10
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at notonthehighstreet is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $146,793. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at notonthehighstreet is $122,505.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for notonthehighstreet

Related Companies

  • LinkedIn
  • Microsoft
  • SoFi
  • Amazon
  • Google
  • See all companies →

Other Resources