Disability Insurance Offered by employer

Free Drinks Offered by employer

Free Snacks Offered by employer

Gym / Wellness Reimbursement $150 per month

Maternity Leave Offered by employer

PTO (Vacation / Personal Days) Unlimited

Sick Time Unlimited

Dental Insurance Offered by employer

Employee Assistance Program Offered by employer

Free Lunch 5 days a week

Health Insurance Offered by employer

Life Insurance Offered by employer

On-Site Mother's Room Offered by employer

Paternity Leave Offered by employer

Vision Insurance Offered by employer

Transport allowance Offered by employer

Fertility Assistance Carrot Fertility Benefits

Immigration Assistance Offered by employer

Phone Bill Reimbursement $50 per month

401k Offered by employer

Flexible Spending Account (FSA) Offered by employer

Pet Friendly Workplace Offered by employer

Unique Perk Spring Health - 6 sessions per year covered for employees and their dependents.

Unique Perk Dependent Care Flexible Spending Account - Account may be used to help pay for the care of elderly dependents or a disabled spouse or dependent. Up to $10,500 can be set aside per calendar year.

Unique Perk One Medical Membership - Notion covers annual membership to One Medical, a primary care practice built on respect for your time, your feelings, and your needs.

Unique Perk Level Funds - Employees receive $150 per month to use towards services that fit their personal needs, including Wellness, Commute, Education, Lifestyle, and Charity Donation.