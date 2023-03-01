Company Directory
Notable Health
Notable Health Salaries

Notable Health's salary ranges from $109,450 in total compensation per year for a Data Analyst at the low-end to $280,000 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Notable Health. Last updated: 10/23/2025

Software Engineer
Median $150K
Software Engineering Manager
Median $280K
Data Analyst
$109K

Marketing
$171K
Product Manager
$151K
The highest paying role reported at Notable Health is Software Engineering Manager with a yearly total compensation of $280,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Notable Health is $150,750.

