NortonLifeLock Salaries

NortonLifeLock's salary ranges from $21,883 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer in India at the low-end to $273,360 for a Program Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of NortonLifeLock. Last updated: 10/23/2025

Software Engineer
SDE 2 $21.9K
SDE 3 $38.6K
SDE 4 $59.1K
SDE 5 $76.5K

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Product Manager
Median $200K
Business Analyst
$157K

Business Development
$159K
Customer Service
$194K
Data Science Manager
$233K
Data Scientist
$71.8K
Financial Analyst
$141K
Marketing
$189K
Marketing Operations
$85.4K
Product Designer
Median $109K
Program Manager
$273K
Project Manager
$201K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$29.8K
Software Engineering Manager
$152K
Solution Architect
$239K
Technical Program Manager
$209K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


Vesting Schedule

30%

YR 1

30%

YR 2

40%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At NortonLifeLock, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 30% vests in the 1st-YR (30.00% annually)

  • 30% vests in the 2nd-YR (30.00% annually)

  • 40% vests in the 3rd-YR (40.00% annually)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at NortonLifeLock is Program Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $273,360. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at NortonLifeLock is $154,087.

