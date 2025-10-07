Company Directory
Northern Trust
Northern Trust Backend Software Engineer Salaries

The median Backend Software Engineer compensation in United States package at Northern Trust totals $106K per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Northern Trust's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/7/2025

Median Package
company icon
Northern Trust
Application Consultant
Chicago, IL
Total per annum
$106K
Level
L3
Base salary
$101K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$5K
Years at company
3 Years
Years' experience
3 Years
What are the career levels at Northern Trust?

$160K

Latest Salary Submissions
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Backend Software Engineer at Northern Trust in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $255,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Northern Trust for the Backend Software Engineer role in United States is $105,000.

