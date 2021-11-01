Northern Trust Salaries

Company Directory
Northern Trust's salary ranges from $46,672 in total compensation per year for a Information Technologist (IT) in India at the low-end to $255,000 for a Software Engineering Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Northern Trust. Last updated: 9/9/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $148K

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Business Analyst
Median $78K
Product Manager
Median $110K

Information Technologist (IT)
Median $46.7K
Solution Architect
Median $238K
Financial Analyst
Median $123K
Software Engineering Manager
Median $255K
Accountant
$107K
Administrative Assistant
$63.7K
Customer Service
$79.6K
Data Analyst
$81.4K
Data Scientist
$94.5K
Human Resources
$86.2K
Investment Banker
$86.2K
Product Designer
$139K
Recruiter
$131K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$109K
Technical Program Manager
$240K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Northern Trust is Software Engineering Manager with a yearly total compensation of $255,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Northern Trust is $108,206.

