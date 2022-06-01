Company Directory
Nortal
Nortal Salaries

Nortal's salary ranges from $38,904 in total compensation per year for a Recruiter in Estonia at the low-end to $121,605 for a Human Resources in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Nortal. Last updated: 9/9/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $78K
Data Scientist
$77.3K
Human Resources
$122K

Project Manager
$41.3K
Recruiter
$38.9K
Solution Architect
$81.9K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Nortal is Human Resources at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $121,605. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Nortal is $77,644.

