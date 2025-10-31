Company Directory
Nirvana Insurance
Nirvana Insurance Software Engineer Salaries

The median Software Engineer compensation in United States package at Nirvana Insurance totals $238K per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Nirvana Insurance's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/31/2025

What are the career levels at Nirvana Insurance?
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Nirvana Insurance in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $365,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Nirvana Insurance for the Software Engineer role in United States is $238,375.

