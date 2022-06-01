NielsenIQ Salaries

Company Directory
NielsenIQ's salary ranges from $15,060 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer in India at the low-end to $393,838 for a Sales in Singapore at the high-end.

Software Engineer
Median $15.1K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Data Scientist
Median $132K
Product Manager
Median $120K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Solution Architect
Median $24.3K
Business Development
$95.8K
Customer Service
$24.4K
Customer Success
$72.8K
Data Analyst
$21.8K
Data Science Manager
$154K
Information Technologist (IT)
$101K
Management Consultant
$97.5K
Marketing
$75.3K
Product Designer
$147K
Programme Manager
$56.6K
Project Manager
$101K
Sales
$394K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$52K
Software Engineering Manager
$152K
Technical Program Manager
$56.9K
