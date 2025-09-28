Software Engineer compensation in India at Nielsen ranges from ₹1.72M per year for Software Engineer to ₹6.7M per year for Principal Software Engineer. The median yearly compensation in India package totals ₹2.27M. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Nielsen's total compensation packages. Last updated: 9/28/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Software Engineer
₹1.72M
₹1.72M
₹0
₹0
Senior Software Engineer
₹3.07M
₹2.89M
₹0
₹181K
Lead Software Engineer
₹4.27M
₹4.03M
₹0
₹248K
Principal Software Engineer
₹6.7M
₹5.94M
₹0
₹761K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
