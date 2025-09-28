Company Directory
Nielsen
Nielsen Cybersecurity Analyst Salaries

The median Cybersecurity Analyst compensation package at Nielsen totals $119K per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Nielsen's total compensation packages. Last updated: 9/28/2025

Median Package
company icon
Nielsen
Cybersecurity Engineer
Salt Lake City, UT
Total per annum
$119K
Level
-
Base salary
$114K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$5K
Years at company
2 Years
Years' experience
5 Years
What are the career levels at Nielsen?

$160K

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a jobFamilies.Cybersecurity Analyst at Nielsen sits at a yearly total compensation of $130,661. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Nielsen for the jobFamilies.Cybersecurity Analyst role is $114,400.

Other Resources