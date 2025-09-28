Company Directory
Nielsen
Work Here? Claim Your Company
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Salaries
  • Product Manager

  • All Product Manager Salaries

Nielsen Product Manager Salaries

Product Manager compensation in United States at Nielsen ranges from $173K per year for Senior Product Manager to $189K per year for Director. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $174K. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Nielsen's total compensation packages. Last updated: 9/28/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Add CompCompare Levels
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Product Manager
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Senior Product Manager
$173K
$155K
$0
$17.5K
Director
$189K
$164K
$0
$24.6K
Senior Director
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
View 1 More Levels
Add CompCompare Levels

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve £25k+ (sometimes £250k+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your CV reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs
Internship Salaries

Contribute
What are the career levels at Nielsen?

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Product Manager offers.You'll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

Nielsen in United States의 Product Manager에 대해 보고된 최고 급여 패키지는 연간 총 보상 $195,000입니다. 여기에는 기본급과 잠재적인 주식 보상 및 보너스가 포함됩니다.
Nielsen의 Product Manager 직무 in United States에 대해 보고된 연간 총 보상의 중간값은 $171,000입니다.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Nielsen

Related Companies

  • ADP
  • Nuance Communications
  • NETSCOUT
  • American Software
  • Pitney Bowes
  • See all companies →

Other Resources