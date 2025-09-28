Data Scientist compensation in United States at Nielsen ranges from $111K per year for Data Scientist to $122K per year for Senior Data Scientist. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $115K. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Nielsen's total compensation packages. Last updated: 9/28/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Data Scientist
$111K
$107K
$0
$3.7K
Senior Data Scientist
$122K
$122K
$0
$0
Lead Data Scientist
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Principal Data Scientist
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
