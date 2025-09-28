Company Directory
NICE
Work Here? Claim Your Company
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineering Manager

  • All Software Engineering Manager Salaries

NICE Software Engineering Manager Salaries

The median Software Engineering Manager compensation in United States package at NICE totals $261K per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for NICE's total compensation packages. Last updated: 9/28/2025

Median Package
company icon
NICE
Software Engineering Manager
Santa Clara, CA
Total per annum
$261K
Level
-
Base salary
$186K
Stock (/yr)
$60K
Bonus
$15K
Years at company
8 Years
Years' experience
10 Years
What are the career levels at NICE?

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve £25k+ (sometimes £250k+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your CV reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs

Contribute

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Software Engineering Manager offers.You'll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineering Manager at NICE in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $343,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at NICE for the Software Engineering Manager role in United States is $201,000.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for NICE

Related Companies

  • CSG
  • CDK Global
  • Cognizant
  • Rackspace
  • ADP
  • See all companies →

Other Resources