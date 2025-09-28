Software Engineer compensation in United States at NICE ranges from $92.3K per year for Software Engineer to $218K per year for Lead Software Engineer. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $128K. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for NICE's total compensation packages. Last updated: 9/28/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Associate Software Engineer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Software Engineer
$92.3K
$88.5K
$0
$3.8K
Senior Software Engineer
$140K
$130K
$5K
$5K
Lead Software Engineer
$218K
$170K
$35K
$12.5K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
No salaries found
