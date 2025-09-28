Company Directory
NICE
Work Here? Claim Your Company
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Salaries
  • Sales Engineer

  • All Sales Engineer Salaries

NICE Sales Engineer Salaries

The median Sales Engineer compensation in Canada package at NICE totals CA$203K per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for NICE's total compensation packages. Last updated: 9/28/2025

Median Package
company icon
NICE
Sales Engineer
Toronto, ON, Canada
Total per annum
CA$203K
Level
L2
Base salary
CA$156K
Stock (/yr)
CA$0
Bonus
CA$46.4K
Years at company
4 Years
Years' experience
10 Years
What are the career levels at NICE?

CA$226K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve £25k+ (sometimes £250k+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your CV reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs

Contribute

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Sales Engineer offers.You'll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Sales Engineer at NICE in Canada sits at a yearly total compensation of CA$211,483. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at NICE for the Sales Engineer role in Canada is CA$203,179.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for NICE

Related Companies

  • CSG
  • CDK Global
  • Cognizant
  • Rackspace
  • ADP
  • See all companies →

Other Resources