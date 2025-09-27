Software Engineer compensation in India at nference ranges from ₹2.18M per year for Software Engineer to ₹5.55M per year for Staff Engineer. The median yearly compensation in India package totals ₹2.94M. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for nference's total compensation packages. Last updated: 9/27/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Software Engineer
₹2.18M
₹2.07M
₹108K
₹0
Senior Software Engineer
₹2.97M
₹2.81M
₹91.3K
₹65.4K
Staff Engineer
₹5.55M
₹5.26M
₹163K
₹123K
Senior Staff Engineer
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
