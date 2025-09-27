Company Directory
Next Matter
Next Matter Software Engineering Manager Salaries

The median Software Engineering Manager compensation in Ireland package at Next Matter totals €122K per year. Last updated: 9/27/2025

Median Package
company icon
Next Matter
Engineering Manager
Dublin, DN, Ireland
Total per annum
€122K
Level
hidden
Base salary
€122K
Stock (/yr)
€0
Bonus
€0
Years at company
2-4 Years
Years' experience
11+ Years
What are the career levels at Next Matter?

€142K

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineering Manager at Next Matter in Ireland sits at a yearly total compensation of €148,617. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Next Matter for the Software Engineering Manager role in Ireland is €121,538.

Other Resources