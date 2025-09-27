Company Directory
Next Insurance
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineering Manager

  • All Software Engineering Manager Salaries

Next Insurance Software Engineering Manager Salaries

The median Software Engineering Manager compensation in Israel package at Next Insurance totals ₪592K per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Next Insurance's total compensation packages. Last updated: 9/27/2025

Median Package
company icon
Next Insurance
Software Engineering Manager
Kfar saba, HM, Israel
Total per annum
₪592K
Level
M2
Base salary
₪592K
Stock (/yr)
₪0
Bonus
₪0
Years at company
6 Years
Years' experience
14 Years
What are the career levels at Next Insurance?

₪562K

Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At Next Insurance, Share/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (2.08% monthly)



FAQ

El paquete salarial con mayor remuneración reportado para un Software Engineering Manager en Next Insurance in Israel está en una compensación total anual de ₪785,791. Esto incluye salario base así como cualquier compensación potencial en acciones y bonos.
La compensación total anual mediana reportada en Next Insurance para el puesto de Software Engineering Manager in Israel es ₪591,835.

