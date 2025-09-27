Company Directory
Next Insurance
Work Here? Claim Your Company
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Salaries
  • Sales

  • All Sales Salaries

Next Insurance Sales Salaries

The average Sales total compensation in United States at Next Insurance ranges from $139K to $190K per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Next Insurance's total compensation packages. Last updated: 9/27/2025

Average Total Compensation

$150K - $178K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
$139K$150K$178K$190K
Common Range
Possible Range

We only need 3 more Sales submissions at Next Insurance to unlock!

Invite your friends and community to add salaries anonymously in less than 60 seconds. More data means better insights for job seekers like you and our community!

💰 View All Salaries

💪 Contribute Your Salary

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve £25k+ (sometimes £250k+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your CV reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.


Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At Next Insurance, Share/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (2.08% monthly)



Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Sales offers.You'll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Sales at Next Insurance in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $189,750. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Next Insurance for the Sales role in United States is $138,600.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Next Insurance

Related Companies

  • Flexport
  • Ripple
  • Exabeam
  • Gem
  • Embark Trucks
  • See all companies →

Other Resources