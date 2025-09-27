Company Directory
Next Insurance
Work Here? Claim Your Company
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Salaries
  • Product Manager

  • All Product Manager Salaries

Next Insurance Product Manager Salaries

The median Product Manager compensation in United States package at Next Insurance totals $196K per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Next Insurance's total compensation packages. Last updated: 9/27/2025

Median Package
company icon
Next Insurance
Product Manager
Palo Alto, CA
Total per annum
$196K
Level
-
Base salary
$186K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$10K
Years at company
3 Years
Years' experience
7 Years
What are the career levels at Next Insurance?

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve £25k+ (sometimes £250k+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your CV reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs
Internship Salaries

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At Next Insurance, Share/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (2.08% monthly)



Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Product Manager offers.You'll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

Najvyšší platový balíček pre pozíciu Product Manager v Next Insurance in United States predstavuje ročnú celkovú odmenu $290,000. Zahŕňa to základný plat ako aj prípadné akciové odmeny a bonusy.
Mediánová ročná celková odmena v Next Insurance pre pozíciu Product Manager in United States je $185,500.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Next Insurance

Related Companies

  • Flexport
  • Ripple
  • Exabeam
  • Gem
  • Embark Trucks
  • See all companies →

Other Resources