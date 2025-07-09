Company Directory
Newgen Software
Newgen Software Salaries

Newgen Software's salary ranges from $8,425 in total compensation per year for a Product Designer at the low-end to $30,571 for a Product Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Newgen Software. Last updated: 9/16/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $12.6K

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Business Analyst
$16K
Data Scientist
$13.8K

Product Designer
$8.4K
Product Manager
$30.6K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Newgen Software is Product Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $30,571. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Newgen Software is $13,824.

