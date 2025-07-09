Company Directory
New Jersey Institute of Technology
New Jersey Institute of Technology Salaries

New Jersey Institute of Technology's salary ranges from $31,044 in total compensation per year for a Administrative Assistant at the low-end to $135,320 for a Program Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of New Jersey Institute of Technology. Last updated: 9/16/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $83.2K
Administrative Assistant
$31K
Data Analyst
$42.4K

Program Manager
$135K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at New Jersey Institute of Technology is Program Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $135,320. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at New Jersey Institute of Technology is $62,816.

