NeoXam Sales Engineer Salaries

The average Sales Engineer total compensation at NeoXam ranges from SGD 51.5K to SGD 73.1K per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for NeoXam's total compensation packages. Last updated: 12/7/2025

Average Total Compensation

$45.3K - $53.6K
Singapore
Common Range
Possible Range
$39.9K$45.3K$53.6K$56.6K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at NeoXam?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Sales Engineer at NeoXam sits at a yearly total compensation of SGD 73,121. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at NeoXam for the Sales Engineer role is SGD 51,503.

Other Resources

